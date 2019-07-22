Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report $7.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.16 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $31.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.72 billion to $34.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

