Zacks: Analysts Expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. California Water Service Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.86 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $755,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,230. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in California Water Service Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. 283,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

