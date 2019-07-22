Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 371,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PulteGroup has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $3,008,087.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,972.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $311,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,803 shares of company stock worth $6,265,437 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,702.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

