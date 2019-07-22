Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce sales of $96.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the highest is $97.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $98.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $401.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $401.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.76 million, with estimates ranging from $411.10 million to $427.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Rambus had a negative net margin of 25.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 411,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

In related news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $219,078.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,434 shares of company stock worth $303,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,759,000 after buying an additional 275,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rambus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,909,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,221,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

