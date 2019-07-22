Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.79 Million

Brokerages expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report $458.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.27 million and the highest is $485.30 million. Daseke reported sales of $376.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 109,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. Daseke has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $4,952,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 434.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 362,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 269,185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 347,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

