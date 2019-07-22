Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. Atkore International Group reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.81. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

