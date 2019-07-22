Zacks: Brokerages Expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. PC Connection posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $632.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.08 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CNXN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PC Connection by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PC Connection by 345.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 43,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $872.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

