Zacks Investment Research Lowers Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MILLICOM INTL is a leading international operator of cellular telephony services, primarily in emerging markets where the basic telephone service is often inadequate and where economic development and change are creating new demand for communication services. MIC has sought to establish an early presence in markets with little or no cellular service by applying for cellular licenses, primarily through joint ventures with prominent local business partners. “

TIGO opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.41 and a beta of 0.76. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.62.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,185,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

