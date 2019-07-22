Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

VST stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $44,925.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 and sold 1,920,038 shares worth $45,632,162. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,062,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,959,000 after purchasing an additional 325,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 334,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

