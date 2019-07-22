Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TheStreet Inc. is a digital financial media company. It is focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers content and tools through online, social media, tablet and mobile channels. TheStreet Inc., formerly known as TheStreet Com., is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TheStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

TheStreet stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TheStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.17.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TheStreet had a net margin of 143.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TheStreet will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TheStreet news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 15,688 shares of company stock valued at $105,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TheStreet by 28.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 148,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TheStreet by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TheStreet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TheStreet by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TheStreet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

