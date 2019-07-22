zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €140.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €114.00 ($132.56).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €115.40 ($134.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.79. The stock has a market cap of $824.34 million and a PE ratio of -445.56. zooplus has a 1-year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1-year high of €161.10 ($187.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

