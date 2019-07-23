-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

VRAY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Viewray by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,114,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,386,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,932,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 431,375 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 523,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

