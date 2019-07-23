$0.43 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,303.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,272,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.7% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 461,331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 374,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 265,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 89.90 and a current ratio of 89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

