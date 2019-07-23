-$0.56 EPS Expected for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.42). International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,766. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $506.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

