-$0.89 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.53). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.47 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 27.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 169,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,234. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.29. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

