13,000 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $72,636,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,371,000 after purchasing an additional 547,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 323.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 257,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 196,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156,898 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $18,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

NYSE RL traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. 896,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,473. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $8,015,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

