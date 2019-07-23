13,869 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 63,869.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Brean Capital lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Keith Wilton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $68,070.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,577.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,354.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,899 shares of company stock worth $276,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

