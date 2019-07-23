2,091 Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Gartner by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $272,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $169.35. 278,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,721. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

