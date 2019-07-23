3,559 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 838,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 523,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 297.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 240,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. 75,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06.

