$466.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to post $466.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.70 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $471.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.26 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of KRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,608,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 1,075,704 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 164,229 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.