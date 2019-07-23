996 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 price objective (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,191.00.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock worth $3,281,398. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,192.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $704.60 and a 1 year high of $1,243.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.42 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

