Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,876,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,820,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock valued at $89,513,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 3,821,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,352. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

