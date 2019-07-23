Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

