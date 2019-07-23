Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,385 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 372,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,126. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

