Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,384. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

