Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 9,781 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $3,129,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in CGI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 106,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

