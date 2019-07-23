Addison Capital Co Buys Shares of 18,018 Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTVA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 2,854,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,971. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

