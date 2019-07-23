Addison Capital Co Has $6.49 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. 5,562,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

