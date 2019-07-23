Addison Capital Co Sells 1,934 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 9,924,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,051,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

