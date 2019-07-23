Addison Capital Co Takes $368,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 752,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 613 shares of company stock valued at $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.75. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

