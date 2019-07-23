Addison Capital Co Trims Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 296,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 2,605,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,574. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

