Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Reaches Market Cap of $114,762.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $114,762.00 and $4.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00917427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.