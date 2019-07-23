Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,953 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,754,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,047,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,017 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5,936.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 432,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 425,749 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 186.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 294,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 580,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 283,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 491,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

