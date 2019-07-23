AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 104,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 8,048,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,944. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73.

