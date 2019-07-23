Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a $77.00 target price by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 250.64% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 933,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

