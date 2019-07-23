Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II comprises approximately 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

PML stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,674. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

