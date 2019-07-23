Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,233.8% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,185.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 541,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,004. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

