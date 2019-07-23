Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$52.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.27.

AC opened at C$44.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.80. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.79 and a 52-week high of C$45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.5700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total value of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

