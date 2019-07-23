Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $708.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $58,781.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,644.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 527.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

