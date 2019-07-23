Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 382,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.30. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,559. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.