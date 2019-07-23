Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.