Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 9,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,603. The company has a market capitalization of $532.51 million and a PE ratio of 12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth $135,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 68.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 220,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

