Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,994.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,914.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.83.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

