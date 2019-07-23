Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $8.86 on Tuesday, hitting $1,994.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,908.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.83.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.