Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 121.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $266,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.83.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $8.86 on Tuesday, reaching $1,994.49. 2,634,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,908.20. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.