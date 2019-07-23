Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given a $2,300.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,370.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,210.83.

Shares of AMZN traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,994.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,908.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

