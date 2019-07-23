AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 100.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 72.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 9.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

UHAL traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $379.70. 21,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.53. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $403.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $725.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

