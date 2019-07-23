American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 64.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 666,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,578 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $2,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 223,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 3,258,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $82,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

