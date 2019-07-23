American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a $130.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. 3,978,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,428. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 38,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 325,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.