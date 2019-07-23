American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,347 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,993,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,659,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $24,616,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $201,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 1,215,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,246. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

